Over 150 export firms at manufacturing trade fair in Limerick

THERE was a buzz of activity in Limerick as a major manufacturing expo took place in the city today.

More than 150 export businesses were at the Technological University of the Shannon (Tus) campus in Moylish for the first Manufacturing Solutions Ireland conference since lockdown.

Companies came from Britain, while many firms in Limerick and the Mid-West were also present for the event, which provided an opportunity for company owners to network and discover new markets.

The expo is taking place today and yesterday, and features technology demonstration, an exhibition of the manufacturing supply chain and an opportunity to meet the various manufacturers among other things.

Among those present were the British ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston.

While at the #MSI2022 conference, Ambassador @PJohnstonFCDO met with @TUS_ie President, Prof. Vincent Cunnane to discuss the future of TUS and further research collaborations with institutions pic.twitter.com/RNhR2SXXyT — British Embassy (@BritEmbDublin) June 16, 2022

He said: “I think it's an exciting time to be here. There are great opportunities available to Limerick companies. There are opportunities available through partnerships, through exploring the British market to see where they can be developing their products and services.”

Despite Brexit, he pointed out trade between Ireland and Britain still generates €1bn a week.

Day 2 of Manufacturing Solutions Ireland 2022 on our Moylish campus in Limerick city #MSI2022 #Engineering #Manufacturing @gtma1 pic.twitter.com/exIawPKGlt — Technological University of the Shannon (@TUS_ie) June 16, 2022

Julia Moore, the chief executive of the GTMA trade association which organised the event added: “Events like this bring innovation and new ideas. When you are in a regional environment, similar to companies in the UK, it's good toget people from other parts to bring their knowledge into it.”

Despite the lockdown, which saw plans for an in-person expo put on ice until now, she said interest never waned.

“People who had booked in for 2020 automatically pledged to come back when it returned. So we started off with a full order book if you like, and gradually more people were added,” she explained, “We see very positive signs for running it again next year and that’s very important.”

As part of the event, Mr Johnston addressed a black-tie dinner of delegates at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the Ennis Road on Wednesday night.