Winning Limerick Lotto player claims their prize

The winning ticket was bought at Dunnes Stores, Childer's Road at the weekend
THE National Lottery has confirmed a Limerick player who won more than €40,000 in the Midweek Lotto has claimed their life-changing prize.
The player, who bought their ticket at Dunnes Stores, Childers Road was just one number away from winning or sharing in the main jackpot of €3.6million in the draw on May 25.
Instead, they have taken home a prize of €40,338, after they matched five numbers and the bonus number in the main draw.
"I can confirm that the prize won on May 25 by a Limerick player who purchased their ticket at Dunnes Stores in Childers Road Retail Park has since been claimed," a spokesperson for the National Lottery told Limerick Live.
A player in Dublin matched all six numbers to win the main jackpot.
For the record, the winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw were: 9, 13, 15, 18, 21, 27. The bonus was 11.
The latest crime trends for the Limerick division were circulated to members of the Joint Policing Committee
Authorities were contacted when materials from the old nursing home at Ard na Ri outside Bruff were moved to a field | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.