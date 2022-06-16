In Pictures: Liam MacCarthy cup helps Limerick school celebrate its 100th anniversary

THERE were celebrations at Athea National School last Friday as it marked its 100th anniversary.
The celebrations kicked off with a Mass at the school which was followed by some light refreshments with an ice-cream van on site to provide sweet treats for the children.
A DJ provided entertainment on the day and the Liam MacCarthy Cup was also on hand for the celebrations.
Current and former staff and pupils all attended with members of the local community who have connections to the school.
