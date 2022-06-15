Public consultation on safety works at 'very dangerous' Limerick junction

A PUBLIC consultation for traffic calming works in Castleconnell is under way until this Friday.

Limerick City and County Council is proposing to install a flat-top ramp at Nelson's Cross in the village, and a similar incline at Belmont Hill.

These junctions have been described as "very dangerous" by local TD Kieran O'Donnell, who is urging the local public to have their say on the design.

The drawings and documentation for the projects are available for inspection during normal office hours at the council offices in Dooradoyle, and at https://mypoint.limerick.ie

But the deadline to have your say falls at 4pm on Friday, June 17.

"Along with my colleague and local Castleconnell based Councillor, Michael Murphy, we have been working extensively with Limerick City and County Council over a long period of time to improve the safety at the very dangerous Nelson’s Cross Junction, located on the O’Brien’s Bridge road and the dangerous Belmont Road Junction, located at Belmont hill," said Mr O'Donnell.

“Furthermore, it is important that whatever safety measures are required are put in place here – we must get this right," he added.

People wishing to make Submissions regarding the proposals can do so in writing to the council's senior executive engineer in roads traffic and cleansing at:

By Post: Limerick City and County Council, Metropolitan District, County Hall, Dooradoyle Road, Limerick V94 WV78

By email: roads@limerick.ie

Online: https://mypoint.limerick.ie