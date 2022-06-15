Search

15 Jun 2022

Residents Association objects to plans for social housing on vacant Limerick site

Residents of Limerick estate object to plans for social housing on vacant site

The site is located at the entrance of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

15 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE NATIONAL planning appeals body is to rule on a plan to build social housing apartments at the entrance to a housing estate in the city.

Goldstar Homes 3 received planning permission from the local authority to redevelop a site of 0.14 hectares at the corner of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road.

Part of the proposals would see the knocking of a single-storey vacant unit, formerly a general store, as well as other structures on the site.

In their place would be a purpose-build housing scheme for older people and those with disabilities.

This would include 15 social housing apartments – six one-bed units and nine two-bed units as part of a three-storey complex.

High cost of trip to Croker for All-Ireland semi final sidelining Limerick fans

The former general store has lain idle a number of years, with Tidy Towns adjudicators previously describing it as looking “in a sorry state”.

They also described it as “an old shop in disrepair”.

Council granted conditional planning permission for the development, but seven groups and individuals wrote to the local authority.

One, the Woodlawn Park Residents Association, has now formally appealed the grant of permission to An Bord Pleanala, with a decision due by September.

In their initial objection, the residents group raised concerns over the fact that just six car parking spaces were in place for 15 apartments, and expressed fears this would lead to parking at the entrance to Woodlawn Park.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media