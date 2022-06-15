Survey of Barn Owls to begin in Limerick

A SURVEY of Barn Owls is set to take place in Limerick this summer, with BirdWatch Ireland seeking the help of the public.

The group is asking people and landowners across Limerick who have seen a tawny-bird locally to report it via the Bird Watch Ireland website.

Supported by the local authority, the barn owl survey aims to establish how the species is faring in Limerick.

Its findings will be used to ensure the protection of nest sites and to direct targeted conservation efforts, which will include the provision of nest boxes to help the local population.

You can help the survey and conservation efforts by reporting any information that you have on Barn Owls in the county by clicking here.

Commenting on the survey, Alan McCarthy, Barn Owl research officer with BirdWatch Ireland said: “It is an unforgettable experience to glimpse the ghostly white figure of the barn owl floating silently through the night sky, or to hear their eerie screeches and strange snoring calls. Everybody who has been lucky enough to experience this for themselves remembers such an encounter, and we are asking people to report this information to us, which will greatly help our survey efforts to locate nest sites and to determine the health of the population in Limerick.”

The surveyors are also keen to find out about Barn Owl nest boxes which have been installed in Limerick.

Although Barn Owl populations have declined over recent decades, there appears to be indications they may be increasing in Limerick.

This is thanks in part to the erection of nest boxes.