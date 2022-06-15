Search

15 Jun 2022

Survey of Barn Owls to begin in Limerick

Survey of Barn Owls to begin in Limerick

A survey of Barn Owls will be carried out in Limerick this summer | PICTURE: Richard Mills

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

15 Jun 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A SURVEY of Barn Owls is set to take place in Limerick this summer, with BirdWatch Ireland seeking the help of the public.

The group is asking people and landowners across Limerick who have seen a tawny-bird locally to report it via the Bird Watch Ireland website.

Supported by the local authority, the barn owl survey aims to establish how the species is faring in Limerick.

Its findings will be used to ensure the protection of nest sites and to direct targeted conservation efforts, which will include the provision of nest boxes to help the local population.

Vandalism attack on home and parked cars close to Limerick village

You can help the survey and conservation efforts by reporting any information that you have on Barn Owls in the county by clicking here.

Commenting on the survey, Alan McCarthy, Barn Owl research officer with BirdWatch Ireland said: “It is an unforgettable experience to glimpse the ghostly white figure of the barn owl floating silently through the night sky, or to hear their eerie screeches and strange snoring calls. Everybody who has been lucky enough to experience this for themselves remembers such an encounter, and we are asking people to report this information to us, which will greatly help our survey efforts to locate nest sites and to determine the health of the population in Limerick.”

The surveyors are also keen to find out about Barn Owl nest boxes which have been installed in Limerick.

Although Barn Owl populations have declined over recent decades, there appears to be indications they may be increasing in Limerick.

This is thanks in part to the erection of nest boxes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media