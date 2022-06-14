Search

14 Jun 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Attractive apartment in a superb location

Limerick Property Watch: Attractive apartment in a superb location

This apartment features solo electric heating, double glazed PVC windows and attractive décor

14 Jun 2022 7:30 PM

NUMBER 11 Racefield Centre, Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle is located on the first floor of the apartment complex and shares an entrance with one other apartment.

The property is laid out to provide an entrance lobby, an entrance hall and features an open plan, sitting room/kitchen, two bedrooms (one ensuite), bathroom and hotpress.

This apartment features solo electric heating, double glazed PVC windows and attractive décor. The property is ideally
suited as a first time buyer's home or investment property.

The property is located within small shopping centre complex and is 500 metres south of the Dock Road Roundabout and the N18 Galway/Limerick Motorway.

It is also within walking distance of University Hospital Limerick and the Crescent Shopping Centre is located 1km east of the property.

All public amenities are within a short walk of the property, including Garryowen Football Club, Crescent College Sports
Ground, primary and secondary schools and local churches.

AT A GLANCE

No 11 Racefield Centre, Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle
Seller: Costelloe Estate Agents, 5 Abbey Street, Ennis, Co Clare
Contact: Siobhan Costelloe at 065 6821299
Offers in Excess of €175,000

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media