NUMBER 11 Racefield Centre, Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle is located on the first floor of the apartment complex and shares an entrance with one other apartment.
The property is laid out to provide an entrance lobby, an entrance hall and features an open plan, sitting room/kitchen, two bedrooms (one ensuite), bathroom and hotpress.
This apartment features solo electric heating, double glazed PVC windows and attractive décor. The property is ideally
suited as a first time buyer's home or investment property.
The property is located within small shopping centre complex and is 500 metres south of the Dock Road Roundabout and the N18 Galway/Limerick Motorway.
It is also within walking distance of University Hospital Limerick and the Crescent Shopping Centre is located 1km east of the property.
All public amenities are within a short walk of the property, including Garryowen Football Club, Crescent College Sports
Ground, primary and secondary schools and local churches.
AT A GLANCENo 11 Racefield Centre, Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle
