In pictures: 20 photographs from Cruinniú na nÓg in Limerick

CRUINNIÚ na nÓg returned for the first time since Covid-19 at the weekend with a variety of events and workshops taking place in Limerick.
As part of the national day of free creativity for children and young people, events took place at several venues including the People's Park, The Hunt Museum, UL City Campus and the Belltable.
All of the local events were delivered by the Limerick Arts Office.
Aisling Keyes of MidWest Rape Crisis, Lynda Sheehan of Rockbarton Garden Centre, Mayor Cllr. Daniel Butler, Festival Manager Carmen Cronin and Gardener & Volunteer Gabriela Avram
