Action taken over scrambler bike use in Limerick housing estates

A DOZEN scrambler bikes have been seized at housing estates across the city over the past twelve months, gardai have confirmed.

Members of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee have also been told that nine individuals – all juveniles – have been prosecuted and brought before the courts for allegedly using scrambler bikes in urban areas.

Responding to written questions from Deputy Maurice Quinlivan and Cllr Conor Sheehan, Inspector Ollie Kennedy said the use of scrambler bikes in urban areas and housing estates is a significant concern in both the Henry Street and Roxboro Road garda districts.

“Community gardai are continuing to engage with local resident groups to identify individuals who are involved in scrambler use,” he said adding that there is a lot of garda activity in addition to any seizures and prosecutions.

“The community gardai will find out who is involved in scrambler use and they will call to the house and discuss it with their parents and outline the dangers involved with the view of stopping it there and then. We also engage with the Juvenile Liaison Scheme,” he said.

Insp Kennedy told the meeting that a number of children, who cannot be prosecuted because of their age, have been cautioned and warned and have been placed under the supervision of gardai attached to the Juvenile Liaison Office.

Gardai are discouraging parents from buying scramblers as presents and efforts are being made to teach pupils about the dangers through the Garda Schools Programme.

“We continue to try and instill in young people, the dangers of using scramblers. Some get them as presents and they see it as a toy while we all know how dangerous they can be in communities,” said Insp Kennedy who stressed that scramblers pose a serious risk to other road users as well as those who are riding them.

“It could be a 12 or 13 year old who could end up with life-changing or fatal injuries as a result of a crash.

“We continue to work with young people, we are continuing to prosecute those we can prosecute and to put the younger people (who can’t be taken to court) through the JLO scheme,” he said.