Limerick holidaymakers urged not to post on social media while abroad

GARDAI are appealing to Limerick people to be careful about what they post on social media when they are away on holidays this summer.

Figures circulated at the quarterly meeting of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee show the number of burglaries at homes across Limerick has increased by 39% so far this year compared to 2021.

While the increase is being attributed to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, gardai are concerned there may be a further increase over the coming months as thousands of people are set to go on holidays for the first time in three years.

"If you are going on holiday and your home is going to be vacant, be mindful of what you post on social media. Even if you have enabled strict privacy settings, your holiday plans could be shared and your dream holiday could turn into a nightmare," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"Avoid posting upcoming travel plans and do not post status updates about your holidays while you are still away. Do not post pictures while you are away," she added suggesting that holidaymakers should also consider turning off the location settings on their phones.

Gardai are also advising homeowners across Limerick to review their security arrangements as they return to the office - either full time or part time.

"People may have become used to working from home and their security routines or checks may have become lax. It is important to stay vigilant, check that windows and doors are secure and that the alarm is set if you are going back into the office," added Sgt Leetch.