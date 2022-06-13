Search

13 Jun 2022

In Pictures: Exhibition opens in Limerick giving insight into signing of the Anglo Irish Treaty

In Pictures: Exhibition opens in Limerick giving insight into signing of the Anglo Irish Treaty

Pictured at the launch of the exhibition were, Danielle O'Shea, Padraig Malone and Cllr. Sharon Benson PIC: Alan Place

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

13 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A FASCINATING exhibition has opened in Limerick giving an insight surrounding the signing of the Anglo Irish Treaty in 1921.

Presented by the National Archives in partnership with Limerick City and County Council Archives Service, this touring exhibition opens up significant historical records, official documents and private papers for the first time, including the first public presentation of both the Irish and British copies of the Treaty document.

The Treaty, 1921: Records from the Archives locates the Treaty negotiations in the political context of the Irish revolution and a world turned upside down by the First World War.

It details the work of the Irish delegates and their secretariat, by presenting the documentary record that they left behind.

The exhibition also chronicles day-to-day life in London for the men and women who made up the Irish delegation as well as their return to Dublin, and the Dáil Éireann cabinet meeting that pointed to the split in the independence movement and the divisions that would lead to Civil War.

Popular sports retailer confirms plans to open fourth store in Limerick

Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council said: "Limerick City and County Council is delighted to welcome this important exhibition to Limerick.

"The signing of the Treaty in London had been noted in the minute books of Limerick City and County Councils in January 1921 but no doubt these short lines could not adequately represent the seismic change in the political and social life the country was about to undergo.

"This national exhibition is an opportunity to share our own local archive collections within the national context to further deepen our understanding of these events.”

The exhibition is open at Istabraq Hall, Limerick City and County Council, Merchant’s Quay Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm until June 30.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media