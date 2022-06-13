In Pictures: Exhibition opens in Limerick giving insight into signing of the Anglo Irish Treaty

Pictured at the launch of the exhibition were, Danielle O'Shea, Padraig Malone and Cllr. Sharon Benson PIC: Alan Place
A FASCINATING exhibition has opened in Limerick giving an insight surrounding the signing of the Anglo Irish Treaty in 1921.
Presented by the National Archives in partnership with Limerick City and County Council Archives Service, this touring exhibition opens up significant historical records, official documents and private papers for the first time, including the first public presentation of both the Irish and British copies of the Treaty document.
The Treaty, 1921: Records from the Archives locates the Treaty negotiations in the political context of the Irish revolution and a world turned upside down by the First World War.
It details the work of the Irish delegates and their secretariat, by presenting the documentary record that they left behind.
The exhibition also chronicles day-to-day life in London for the men and women who made up the Irish delegation as well as their return to Dublin, and the Dáil Éireann cabinet meeting that pointed to the split in the independence movement and the divisions that would lead to Civil War.
Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council said: "Limerick City and County Council is delighted to welcome this important exhibition to Limerick.
"The signing of the Treaty in London had been noted in the minute books of Limerick City and County Councils in January 1921 but no doubt these short lines could not adequately represent the seismic change in the political and social life the country was about to undergo.
"This national exhibition is an opportunity to share our own local archive collections within the national context to further deepen our understanding of these events.”
The exhibition is open at Istabraq Hall, Limerick City and County Council, Merchant’s Quay Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm until June 30.
