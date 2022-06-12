In Pictures: More photographs from Ladies Day at Limerick Races

CONGRATULATIONS to Martina Walsh who was named the overall winner at Ladies Day which took place at Limerick Races in Patrickswell on Saturday afternoon.
Martina was presented with a stunning watch from Keane's Jewellers while Catherine O'Connor received an overnight stay at the Limerick Strand Hotel after she claimed second prize.
Gemma McDonagh won the third prize - a voucher from the Hugh Campbell Hair Group.
The on-course action at Limerick Racecourse was packed into three hours while the Munster Suite was the venue for live music and a variety of dining options for the large crowds.
Celia Holman Lee and her team were on hand throughout the afternoon showcasing the latest fashion from boutiques such as Ela Maria Boutique and Kimono from Newcastle West; Lady Penelope, Adare; White Feather Boutique, Demark Street & Glitzi Bitz at Cruises Street.
