Limerick-based data firm stores up prestigious business award

ANNACOTTY company Data Storage and Management (DSM) has achieved a prestigious business accreditation for a fourth straight year.

DSM has been awarded business all-star accreditation in recognition of the one-stop data management service it provides to customers.

A team of 12 people work at the company in the Annacotty Business Park, which was set up in 1998.

The firm received its accreditation at the All-Ireland business summit in Croke Park in recognition of their conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance and customer centricity.

The accreditation is overseen by the All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, the chief executive of the Global Institute of Logistics.

DSM’s business development manager Lorna Clancy said: “We in DSM are all so pleased and honoured to be selected by the All-Ireland Business Foundation for this accreditation following achieving our fourth Business All-Star Accreditation in a row. Our team work tirelessly to support our customers and this Accreditation recognises and supports their dedication to customer service. It also reinforces for our customers the ongoing trust that they placed in DSM when they selected us to be their records management and compliance partner.”

Managing director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation Kapil Khanna said the accreditation, which is now held by over 500 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards but have nothing to measure them by.