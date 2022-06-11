Willow Crescent is a very well laid out three bedroom mid-terraced home in Annacotty
ROONEY'S are delighted to offer for sale this spacious townhouse situated in a quiet residential area overlooking a large green area.
The property is ideally located close to the University of Limerick, The National Technology Park, schools, shops and an abundance of other amenities.
There is also easy access to the M7 and M20 motorways.
The accommodation comprises of living room, kitchen-dining room, utility, three bedrooms, en-suite and main bathroom while it also benefits from a rear garden with patio.
This property would be an ideal home for first time buyers or investors.
Viewing is highly recommended.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 12 Willow Crescent, Riverbank, Annacotty
Description: Three bedroom, two bath terraced home
Price: €230,000
Seller: Rooneys Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on (061) 413511
*SPONSORED CONTENT
The ‘Middle Aged Men in Lycra’, from left to right, Pascal King, David Walsh, Brian Ahern, Finbarr Stapleton and David O'Reilly
At the launch of Cruinniú na nÓg were Jennifer Dowling, Limerick Youth Dance Company and Luke Hayes | PICTURE: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.