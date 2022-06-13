Search

13 Jun 2022

Milk Market to transform into green oasis for Limerick Garden Festival

Aisling Keyes of MidWest Rape Crisis, Lynda Sheehan of Rockbarton Garden Centre, Mayor Cllr. Daniel Butler, Festival Manager Carmen Cronin and Gardener & Volunteer Gabriela Avram

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

13 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THIS SUNDAY, the Milk Market will be transformed into a green oasis for the exciting Limerick Garden Festival. 

Nearly 50 stalls, expert talks, masterclasses, entertainment, music and food are all on the cards for the event on Sunday, June 19. 

Featuring garden experts from organic and ornamental backgrounds, Limerick Garden Festival will also see its very first masterclasses this year, one in organic gardening and one in ornamentals.

The stage will be hosted by Master Organic Gardener Jim McNamara and he will be joined by Alan Whetham of Just Roses Garden Centre, Plantsman Paul Smyth, Bantry House Gardener Adam Carveth and Garden Seed Expert Jo Newton.

For smaller gardeners fun and gardening entertainment will be offered and craft demos will be spread out over the festival.

The festival will feature an impressive plant, garden and food market with traders from all over Ireland, all-day expert talks and many opportunities for gardeners, their families and friends to enjoy themselves and all things gardening from ornamental to organic.

Operations Manager David Fitzgerald said: "The Garden Festival is finally back and we are excited to welcome garden aficionados and novices as well as stallholders and experts at the Milk Market again.

"Guided by our festival manager Carmen Cronin, we are going to really change around the layout of the market and even add two streets surrounding the market for this great event."

He continued by saying: "Setup will start on Saturday and very early Sunday, so that we are ready to welcome visitors from 11am on Sunday.

"Parking is free all around the city and also at our Potato Market and we hope that visitors will stay with us for a couple of hours to enjoy all the entertainment and sample the foods."

For more details see Facebook, Instagram or www.limerickgardenfestival.com.

