Busy Limerick mum pins her hopes on magnetic meal planner

A LIMERICK businesswoman has created a unique new magnetic meal planner for busy parents.

Nicole Murphy, who hails from Newcastle West, has created the product – named Magneplan – following a decision a few years ago to become a mother.

While working, she felt the period between 6pm and 7pm was “the most stressful time”, what with preparing her twin childrens’ supper, and spending time with her offspring.

“I needed to make this golden hour as automatic as possible, and meal planning was key,” Nicole explained.

This was the genesis of her business idea, which sees simple colour-coded recipes linked to a board to create an easy-to-use meal planner for the week.

It was during her fertility treatment, and having spoken to other busy parents, that the former AIB project manager came up with the idea.

“I started getting all my go-to recipes together and created my own meal planner. I summarised all the recipes on home-made magnetic cards, categorised them by colour to ensure good meal rotating and made a magnetic board to display them all and make meal planning easy,” she said.

As a result, Nicole says the meal planner has saved her €200 per month, reduced food waste dramatically and given her a few nights off cooking which she can spend with her children, Will and Maya, who are both now seven.

Nicole grew up in Newcastle West, before studying theology and philosophy at NUI Maynooth.

She has worked at AIB’s head office at Ballsbridge in Dublin for 16 years before opting to take redundancy and start her own company.

To take her company forward, she’s now planning to move back to the Limerick-Kerry border.

Sales of Magneplan are only through Nicole’s web site, www.magneplan.com.

Alternatively, telephone her at 086-8870125.