Ceramics crafted by Limerick students displayed at mayor's office

A SELECTION of ceramics made by students at Limerick School of Art and Design will go on display at the mayor's office.

In a partnership between Limerick Arts Office, Limerick City and County Council and LSAD, TUS the Mayor has toured the campus and met with students before making his selection.

Over the years, LSAD, TUS have purchased works of graduates and have built up an impressive collection.

This new initiative is an opportunity to showcase works made in Limerick over a considerable time, by graduates of LSAD, to everyone visiting the Mayor’s Office.

The Ceramics programme in LSAD, TUS is approaching its 50th anniversary and has a long-standing reputation for excellence and is the largest specialist ceramics programme in Ireland.

Over the years, it has produced generations of leading creative practitioners, artists, designers, potters, educators, curators and innovators within the cultural and design sector.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: "It was fantastic to meet students from LSAD,TUS, and hear about their creative interests. Culture forges our identity as a contemporary city.

"I am delighted to have this opportunity to showcase these vibrant ceramics against the backdrop of the River Shannon."

Mike Fitzpatrick Dean Limerick School of Art and Design /Director of Cultural Engagement, TUS said: "TUS Limerick School of Art and Design is delighted and honoured to have some of our Ceramic Collection on display in the Mayor's Office of Limerick City and County.

"This demonstrates the importance that the first citizen places on culture and education within our city. We look forward to the growth of culture infrastructure in the city to parallel its economic growth and resurgence.

"It’s a special year for LSAD celebrating our new University status and our 170th year."