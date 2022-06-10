ARDLUI is undoubtedly one of Limerick’s finest Edwardian family homes. Set behind a beautiful private site off Limerick’s Clancy’s Strand, Ardlui has quite an individualist identity which is hidden away from the streetscape.

Built in C. 1910. the property is a most impressive detached two-story residence with exceptional artistic and architectural characteristics.

Bay fronted, with attractive original sash windows and stunning tiled entrance porch set the tone for what lies beyond. A magnificent staircase, solid parquet wood flooring, most attractive antique fireplaces, high ceilings with elegant cornicing and coving and impressive joinery throughout are only some of the features on offer, this truly is an opportunity not to be missed!

It is set amidst beautiful private gardens, with stunning views of River Shannon and Shannon Rowing Club to the front of the property. The grounds have been carefully manicured and are filled with colourful tree and shrubs to ensure all seasons are taken care of and maximum privacy.

This wonderful property combines a classic interior with traditionally liberal dimensions to offer superb accommodation. The proportions and layout will lend itself perfectly to modern family living.

With three very impressive reception rooms on the ground floor, there are four bedrooms upstairs (three spacious doubles and one single), a large family bathroom and one ensuite. The bedrooms across the front of the property also boast stunning views of the city skyline and River Shannon.

Located off Clancy’s Strand adjacent to some of the city's landmark hotels, bridges, and walkways.

This highly prized residential setting offers exceptional amenities and is ideally located within a stone’s throw of a superb selection of primary and secondary schools.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Ardlui, Clancy's Strand, Limerick cityDescription: Four bedroom, three bath detached homePrice: €850,000