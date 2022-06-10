Search

10 Jun 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Country grandeur in the city centre

Limerick Property Watch: Country grandeur in the city centre

For those commuting further afield, the Condell Road is immediately accessible, linking you to all major road networks within minute

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

10 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

ARDLUI is undoubtedly one of Limerick’s finest Edwardian family homes. Set behind a beautiful private site off Limerick’s Clancy’s Strand, Ardlui has quite an individualist identity which is hidden away from the streetscape.

Built in C. 1910. the property is a most impressive detached two-story residence with exceptional artistic and architectural characteristics.

Bay fronted, with attractive original sash windows and stunning tiled entrance porch set the tone for what lies beyond. A magnificent staircase, solid parquet wood flooring, most attractive antique fireplaces, high ceilings with elegant cornicing and coving and impressive joinery throughout are only some of the features on offer, this truly is an opportunity not to be missed!

It is set amidst beautiful private gardens, with stunning views of River Shannon and Shannon Rowing Club to the front of the property. The grounds have been carefully manicured and are filled with colourful tree and shrubs to ensure all seasons are taken care of and maximum privacy.

This wonderful property combines a classic interior with traditionally liberal dimensions to offer superb accommodation. The proportions and layout will lend itself perfectly to modern family living.

With three very impressive reception rooms on the ground floor, there are four bedrooms upstairs (three spacious doubles and one single), a large family bathroom and one ensuite. The bedrooms across the front of the property also boast stunning views of the city skyline and River Shannon.

Located off Clancy’s Strand adjacent to some of the city's landmark hotels, bridges, and walkways.

This highly prized residential setting offers exceptional amenities and is ideally located within a stone’s throw of a superb selection of primary and secondary schools.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Ardlui, Clancy's Strand, Limerick city
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €850,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: 061 418000
*Sponsored content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media