Emergency services at scene of overturned truck on Limerick to Cork road

Stock image PIC: Adrian Butler
EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of an accident on the N20 Cork to Limerick road.
Just after 11:30am this morning, a truck overturned between Buttevant and New Twopothouse at an area known locally as the Ballybeg Bends.
It is believed the driver managed to climb out of the truck and was sitting on top waiting to be rescued by emergency services.
Gardai from Limerick are at the scene along with two units from Charleville and Mallow Fire Service.
The incident is ongoing and the road is currently closed so drivers can expect delays as a stop-go system is in place.
The Technological University of the Shannon in Moylish is hosting the summit | Picture: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.