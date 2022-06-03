Search

03 Jun 2022

Limerick lads travelling on a bike from Monaleen to Monaco for a good cause

Robert McCarthy and Art O’Connor are making their way through France

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

03 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

FORMULA 1 cars were reaching speeds of 170kms in Monaco last Sunday but two Limerick lads will be travelling at a much slower pace on the principality’s streets.

Robert McCarthy, Castletroy and Art O’Connor, Castleconnell have embarked on the adventure of a lifetime – cycling from Monaleen to Monaco. They left last week – and continuing the motor racing theme – they were in Le Mans on Monday.

They took on this challenge to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society. Robert said it is around a 1,750km trip.

“What better way to support the great work carried out by the Irish Cancer society than to try raise €1per km of distance travelled to help support the Irish Cancer Society in all the great work and services they provide,” said Robert.

The good friends since their school days have already beaten their target as over €3,000 has been donated to date.

Limerick groups named county winners in National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2022.

The Irish Cancer Society is a charity that is particularly close to Robert’s heart. When he decided to start fundraising Art came on board straight away and the two have been in putting plenty of training to get ready for their marathon journey. They chose the south of France as Robert’s brother Paul works in Nice and Monaleen to Monaco has a nice ring to it.

On Monday, May 23 they cycled the 110kms from Limerick to Waterford and then to Rosslare where they caught the ferry on Tuesday. They are currently winding their way through France and camping outdoors at night time.

All going well, Robert and Art will arrive in Monaco on June 14 and a multiple of their €1 per km will have been collected. They have set up an online JustGiving page for people to pledge money – click here.

“Donating through JustGiving is simple, fast and totally secure. Your details are safe with JustGiving - they'll never sell them on or send unwanted emails. Once you donate, they'll send your money directly to the charity. So it's the most efficient way to donate - saving time and cutting costs for the charity,” said Robert.

The Formula 1 circus will have long since departed Monaco but Robert and Art deserve their own place on the podium.

