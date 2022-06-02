Almost 1,000 people respond to survey on new community centre for Limerick

ALMOST 1,000 people have responded to a community consultation on the need for a multi-purpose community centre in one of Limerick's fastest-growing suburbs.

Consultants have been put in place as part of the first step on the journey to providing such a facility to serve Raheen, Dooradoyle and Mungret.

This week, an information evening took place with Paul O'Raw and Dr Shane O'Sullivan, who were put in place by Limerick City and County Council to present the results of their study.

More than 40 group representatives and individuals were at this event, held in the sports hall of Crescent College Comprehensive.

In the coming weeks, Mr O'Raw said a report of his findings will be presented to councillors, with the process them moving to the next stage of site identification and the development of a design.

Pictured below at the consultation evening were Sean O'Dwyer, Mungret Heritage and Ann Gabbett

Below, Geraldine and Mike Nicholas, Gouldavoher

"There is a great level of interest in a new centre. There is a diverse range of needs expressed from a diverse community. The council would like to continue engaging with the community. There is a further phase and this would focus on location and design," he told Limerick Live.

Of the 1,000-odd people who had their say on the scheme, the consultant said not one person was against the proposal for a community centre.

"But the big issue is location. A diverse set of needs have been identified. There is a lot of information available for the next phase," he added.