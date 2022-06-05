Limerick students to represent Ireland at International Mathematical Olympiad

TWO LIMERICK students will represent Ireland at the International Mathematical Olympiad this summer.

James Chen and Rory Moore from Castletroy College are two members of the team of six which will go to the competition in Oslo in July.

The International Mathematical Olympiad is the World Championship Mathematics Contest for second level students.

More than 100 countries, representing over 90% of the world's population, send teams to compete in this contest.

Students' problem-solving skills are improved, and they are challenged to think analytically.

The competition itself involves tackling very difficult mathematical problems which require a great deal of ingenuity to solve.

Participation alone is regarded as very prestigious and many of the world's leading mathematicians are past participants.

James, from Annacotty ,made the team last year and also represented Ireland in the Baltic Way mathematics competition in Reykjavik in November 2021.

The fifth year student will be joined at the International competition by Rory, a sixth year student from Castleconnell.

Principal Padraig Flanagan said the school are delighted with the boys' "extraordinary achievement".

"It is unprecedented that one school would supply two pupils given the other four on the team are from two different schools in Dublin and two in Cork.

"It is unheard of that one school would have two mathematicians of that level."

Mr Flanagan also acknowledged the work of the boys' Maths teacher Garry Ryan.

"He has been their mentor and nurtured their talent over the years. Without him, none of this would have happened."