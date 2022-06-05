Search

05 Jun 2022

Limerick students to represent Ireland at International Mathematical Olympiad

Limerick students to represent Ireland at International Mathematical Olympiad

James Chen and Rory Moore from Castletroy College

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

05 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

TWO LIMERICK students will represent Ireland at the International Mathematical Olympiad this summer. 

James Chen and Rory Moore from Castletroy College are two members of the team of six which will go to the competition in Oslo in July. 

The International Mathematical Olympiad is the World Championship Mathematics Contest for second level students.

More than 100 countries, representing over 90% of the world's population, send teams to compete in this contest.

Students' problem-solving skills are improved, and they are challenged to think analytically.

The competition itself involves tackling very difficult mathematical problems which require a great deal of ingenuity to solve. 

Limerick town to stage Europe's largest single-day Charity Bungee Jump

Participation alone is regarded as very prestigious and many of the world's leading mathematicians are past participants.

James, from Annacotty ,made the team last year and also represented Ireland in the Baltic Way mathematics competition in Reykjavik in November 2021.

The fifth year student will be joined at the International competition by Rory, a sixth year student from Castleconnell. 

Principal Padraig Flanagan said the school are delighted with the boys' "extraordinary achievement". 

"It is unprecedented that one school would supply two pupils given the other four on the team are from two different schools in Dublin and two in Cork.

"It is unheard of that one school would have two mathematicians of that level."

Mr Flanagan also acknowledged the work of the boys' Maths teacher Garry Ryan.

"He has been their mentor and nurtured their talent over the years. Without him, none of this would have happened."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media