01 Jun 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Breath taking views in Drombanna

This captivating property sits on an exquisite, elevated 3.2-acre site

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

01 Jun 2022 4:30 PM

SHERRY Fitzgerald are pleased to bring Castleview, Drombanna to the market.

This captivating property sits on an exquisite, elevated 3.2-acre site (approx) of magnificent landscaped gardens.

The site itself is located on a lovely quiet residential road with breath-taking views of the surrounding countryside.

Located just a few kilometres from Limerick city and the village of Ballyneety, Castleview offers an idyllic family setting with immediate access to all major road networks and a selection of renowned primary and secondary schools and essential amenities are all within striking distance.

The property is very well maintained and cared for by its current owners and is beautifully presented in excellent order, ready for immediate occupation.

This is a wonderful family home and viewing comes highly recommended without delay.

Features include: Six bedrooms, three reception rooms and six Bathrooms.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Castleview, Drombana
Description: Six Bed
Price: €665,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Brenda Mulcahy at (061) 418000

*SPONSORED CONTENT

