Limerick Property Watch: 'Key ready' bungalow is perfectly located

SCANLON Auctioneers are delighted to bring this key ready bungalow to the market.

This beautiful property is located in the picturesque village of Kilcolman and within walking distance of the local créche and National School.

There is also a bus connection to Askeaton Secondary School.

Kilcolman is only a six-minute drive from Newcastle West and a seven-minute drive from Foynes. It is country living at its best yet only 35 minutes from Limerick city and just under an hour from Shannon Airport.

It is a five-bedroom property and the present owners have converted one of the bedrooms into a fully fitted out office to allow them to work from home. It can be turned back into a bedroom without any great expense.

Extras with the property include a stone wall, a tarmac driveway and a patio area

This is a property that has to be viewed to appreciate what it has to offer to the most fastidious purchaser, this beautiful house measures circa 1600 square feet and set on half-an acre.

*SPONSORED CONTENT