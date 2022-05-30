New regional hub for women's health in the MidWest opens at Nenagh Hospital

A NEW hub for women's health has been established for specialist care for women in the Mid West.

The hub has been established in the new €1.4 million extension to the outpatients department in Nenagh Hospital

The new service includes an ambulatory gynaecology unit, subfertility service and the first HSE menopause clinic in the country outside of Dublin

Coming under the clinical governance of University Maternity Hospital Limerick, the new ambulatory gynaecology service at Nenagh will provide a range of services to women in the Mid West.

These include abnormal intrauterine bleeding, chronic pelvic pain, evaluation of adnexal mass, vulval issues, sexual minority health and amenorrhea in adolescence.

In the coming weeks, a specialist menopause clinic will open in Nenagh and will initially entail one consultant clinic and one GP clinic per week.

The final element of the new service in Nenagh will see the opening of a subfertility clinic later this year.

Dr Naro Imcha, Clinical Lead for Obstetrics and Gynaecology, UL Hospitals Group, said: "The entire team in Nenagh and in the hospital group is very focused on improving the patient experience.

"This regional hub for women’s health will improve the patient pathway, reduce the number of visits, thereby optimising the patients’ time and reduce their costs."

Dr Imcha continued: "For a majority of cases, the consultation, investigation, and treatment can all be carried out during the first visit. This is a vital and unique opportunity to reduce waiting times and to enhance quality of life for these patients in the MidWest.

"State-of-the-art facilities have been made operational. With the collaboration of GPs, patients can be directly referred to the regional hub thus making the process lean, responsive and women-centred.

"A multidisciplinary clinical team has been assembled to complete the diagnostic cycle in a single visit."