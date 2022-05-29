Limerick Property Watch: Foynes' Marine Cove is a real treasure

SCANLON Auctioneers are delighted to offer for sale this beautiful property at 27 Marine Cove, Foynes.

This spacious five bedroom, B3 rated property, comes to the market in turnkey condition and boasts fantastic views of the River Shannon and Foynes Harbour.

The picturesque village of Foynes is situated on the N69 and is best known for its association with the Flying Boats and its deep water port.

The port is earmarked for major investment, so properties like this will be very much in demand in the future. It is only a 30-minute drive from Limerick city, 45 minutes from Shannon and 35 minutes from Ballybunion.

The property, which was built in circa 2006, is extremely well maintained and boasts a range of features including a large lawn to the rear.

The accommodation includes five bedrooms, three heating zones, solid oak kitchen, oak floors and much more. This home is bright and has a lovely warm feeling to it the minute you enter the property.

There is off street parking for two cars and a good-sized garden shed to the rear.

Marine Cove is a beautiful development and is located within walking distance of all local amenities including Foynes Yacht Club, St Senans GAA grounds, Foynes Flying Boat Museum etc.

Viewing of this superb property is highly advised and strictly by appointment only.

