29 May 2022

Commemorative plaque unveiled at Limerick graveyard to honour noted antiquarian

George Stacpoole pictured at the unveiling ceremony

Limerick Live reporter

29 May 2022 9:00 AM

news@limerickleader.ie

A COMMEMORATIVE plaque to mark the centenary of the death of the noted antiquarian, historian and folklorist, Thomas Johnson Westropp (1860-1922) was unveiled recently at the Westropp/Stacpoole burial vault located at St Beacon’s graveyard in Kilpeacon, Crecora.

The plaque is sponsored by the Shannon Archaeological & Historical Society.

Rev Liz Beasley and other members of Saint Beacon’s parish were on hand to welcome the society members while the main speakers at the event were George Stacpoole and local historian Martin Breen.

In addition to being a well-known antique dealer and owner of the Stacpoole Coffee House in Adare, George Stacpoole is also the great great nephew of T.J. Westropp.

The noted antiquarian was born in 1860 at Attyflin, County Limerick and went on to study at Trinity College Dublin qualifying as a civil engineer in 1885.

During his lifetime, Westropp produced hundreds of academic articles, sketches and photographs which are held in repositories and private collections throughout Ireland and abroad.

