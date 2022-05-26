Family fun day this Sunday in Limerick to celebrate Africa Day

A FAMILY fun day incorporating multicultural music, dance performances, a fashion show and food sampling will take place this Sunday to celebrate Africa Day.

Celebrations take place in the Hunt Museum Garden from 12 noon and will allow participants to gain a richer understanding of the cultural significance of Africans and other immigrants in Limerick today.

The event will unravel works of some African artists making new waves in the Irish community. Particular performance genres will be showcased through African traditional music and dances including story telling with audience participation. A fashion show, food sampling, and face painting for children will also be there.

A special attraction will be DJ Southside who will garnish the atmosphere with Afropop music jamboree. The African Scholars Association of Ireland representatives will also be present to interact with the audience to add a special networking opportunity to the package.

Africa Day celebrates the richness of African cultures and the contribution of people of African descent to Irish life.

Africa Day celebrations are organised by Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs in partnership with African embassies in Ireland and local authorities around the country.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: “Africa Day allows the people from the continent to show the diversity that exists and the positive impact they have made in Limerick since they have come to live and work here. Africa Day is all about inclusiveness and is a celebration of all things Limerick and African. I would encourage everyone to attend some of the day’s events on Sunday.”

This year’s event curator, John Nutekpor who is a PhD researcher at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, University of Limerick, noted that: “Africa Day 2022 in Limerick will promote social cohesiveness, give communities the opportunity for public celebration, facilitate a sense of social harmony and enhance social identities”

“It can offer a release from the stresses of everyday life particularly coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic stress and positively influence well-being and build better communities.”

Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy said: “Ireland has been enriched in so many ways by the presence of a vibrant African community. Ireland’s arts, culture, business, community development, sport and so much more have been strengthened by people of African origin or descent. Africa Day is about recognising that contribution and celebrating the culture and potential of the continent as a whole.”