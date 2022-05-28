Search

MEP meets Limerick constituents for first time since Covid

Grace O’Sullivan, MEP with Green Party councillor Sean Hartigan

IRELAND South MEP Grace O’Sullivan recently visited Limerick city to meet constituents and Green Party colleagues for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Speaking following the visit, she noted how inspiring and motivating it has been to be able to get out and about in the constituency in recent months.

"For the past two years my work has primarily focused on legislating in Brussels and Strasbourg, as we were not allowed to physically meet with people across the 12-county Ireland south constituency," she said.

“I’m quite proud of the work myself and my team have carried out during this time, including being the Lead Rapporteur on the incoming 8th Environmental Action Programme legislation, but I personally get a lot of energy and inspiration from meeting with people, and I’m very excited to get this constituency tour started in Limerick,” she added.

The former senator secured the fourth seat in the Ireland South constituency in the European elections in 2019 and took up her seat last year after the UK formally left the European Union.

During her visit to Limerick, Ms O’Sullivan met with various community groups including Castleconnell Tidy Towns and Maigue Rivers Trust. She also toured the city via boat, led by skipper Pat Lysaght.

An ecologist, the Green Party MEP is a member of the European Parliament Committee on Fisheries and is currently working to legislate for larger Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

