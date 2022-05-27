Search

27 May 2022

Limerick broadcaster explores the ‘other side’ in new book

Limerick broadcaster explores the ‘other side’ in new book

Anne Marie Geraghty pictured with her book 'My Other World'

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

27 May 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A NEW book by a Limerick broadcaster takes readers on a journey into the spiritual world and beyond.

Anne Marie Geraghty’s voice will be known by many who listen to Limerick radio station Live 95, but listeners will learn even more about her thanks to her book, My Other World.

The veteran journalist kept her experiences of premonitions and the spirit world under wraps for many years, but now she feels ready to share her stories with the world.

The book is made up of a selection of journal entries over a four year period as Anne Marie learns more about herself and the complexities of the paranormal.

Anne Marie is originally from Athlone, however, she has lived in Limerick for over 20 years and now resides here with her family.

Limerick student crowned overall winner of prestigious children's art competition

The mother-of-two spoke to Limerick Live about how her connection to the spiritual world began when she was a child.

“In primary school I started having dreams at night and then the next day the dreams would play out.

“It would be very simple things. Something would happen in the schoolyard and it was like a deja vu moment, except I would know what was going to happen next. I was living what I had already seen in my sleep.

“As I got older it became more about feeling and sensing things, it was only when I was in my late teens that I started seeing things.

“It was like I was only being shown a certain amount and everything gradually opened up to me the older I got.”

What started with dreams developed into Anne Marie seeing mists and sparks as well as figures and receiving messages about why things were happening in her life.

Anne Marie did not share her experiences with many people as she would be dismissed or laughed at and says even today she does not discuss her experiences with everyone.

“Close friends and some family know most of what is in the book. If I sense someone is skeptical or afraid then I won't have the conversation but if I meet a like minded soul then I will.

“I have been blown away by the reaction to the book so far, there have been strangers who have gotten in touch and telling me their own stories.”

While she has become more comfortable with situations over the years, Anne Marie says some of her experiences can be overwhelming at times.

“In my early 20s I had a dream in which I saw a man I hadn't seen in years take his own life, in detail.

“A few weeks after I had the dream, he took his own life. I found that really hard to deal with. I just thought ‘How do you explain this?’.

“That kind of started me on a journey then. I have got to the point now where I am no longer afraid and that is why I have written the book.

“I know how to deal with things now. It was really difficult at times when something serious like that would happen, it would rock me,” she pointed out.

The book documents a four year period in Anne Marie's life where she says there was “a lot going on” including the birth of her two daughters.

However, Anne Marie says the book is mostly about her own experiences and details her own journey.

Anne Marie’s book, My Other World, is available now on Amazon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media