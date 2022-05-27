Limerick councillors ratify appointment of council Chief Executive

The appointment of Dr Pat Daly was ratified by councillors earlier this week | FILE PHOTO
COUNCILLORS have formally approved the appointment of Dr Pat Daly as Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council.
Dr Daly has been in the role on an interim basis since the departure of his predecessor, Conn Murray, from the role in August 2019.
The position was formally advertised last November by the Public Appointments Service.
Earlier this month, the council’s Corporate Policy Group endorsed the recommendation of the PAS that Dr Daly be appointed to the post on a permanent basis.
At the May meeting of the local authority, the appointment was unanimously ratified by elected members following a discussion which was held in committee.
Previously, it was confirmed the contract is for a maximum of seven years.
