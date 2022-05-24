Search

24 May 2022

In Pictures: Limerick school celebrates its 43 nationalities with first International Day in two years

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan - PICTURES: Adrian Butler

24 May 2022 10:00 AM

COLÁISTE Mhichíl CBS, Sexton Street has students from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe.

Prior to Covid, they hosted an international day every year and now it is back on the calendar. The city school has students from 43 countries.

This year's event saw students from each country host a stand, make posters, play music, wear national dress, prepare and cook national dishes for all to taste.

Previous chief organiser and now retired teacher Gina O’Keeffe was invited back to be part of the judging panel, along with Elizabeth Quinn, previous deputy principal. And the winner was… Afghanistan.

Denis O’Connor, principal, said international day is a fantastic event and is delighted to see it back.

“As a school community, it gives us the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the heritage of our student body. A massive effort is put in by staff, students and their parents to make this celebration possible, and I would like to thank them for all their significant efforts. It’s a proud moment for everybody and a very positive experience,” said Mr O’Connor.

Event co-ordinator Henry Long said it has become their most important celebration of diversity.

“This would not be possible without the outstanding commitment and dedication shown by our staff, students, and the parents who provide and cook most of the national dishes on display. It's the one day of the year when no one brings lunch!” he said.

