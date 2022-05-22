Search

22 May 2022

Three Limerick lands sales make over €1m in an hour

Eight seven acres at Tullabracky, Bruff made €1,130,000

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

22 May 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

AUCTIONEER Tom Crosse wasn't hanging about when he conducted three Limerick land sales in just an hour.

Mr Crosse completed the "hat-trick" at GVM Auction Rooms in Limerick city on Thursday. The auctions were a blended mix of attendees and online bidders.

"First up was 87 acres at Tullabracky, Bruff (picture above) which has extensive road frontage to the R512. Bidding opened at €800,000. There were three active participants. It went on the market at €1.1m and sold under the the hammer at €1,130,000 or €13,000 per acre," said Mr Crosse.

Next was 9.6 acres at Lemonfield, Crecora (pictured above). Bidding opened at €100,000. It went on the market at €180,000. Mr Crosse dropped the gavel at €260,000 or €27,000 per acre.

"The demand for agricultural land continues unabated," said Mr Crosse.

Last but by no means least was a one acre plot at Ardshanbally, Adare (pictured above). Bidding opened at €25,000 with Mr Crosse concluding proceedings at €42,000.

Mr Crosse expressed satisfaction with the prices obtained and is now seeking similar type holdings for "disappointed underbidders".

