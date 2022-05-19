A further four men released following Limerick arrests in match-fixing probe

A number of searches were carried out in Limerick under Operation Brookweed
GARDAI have released without charge a further four men who were arrested on Wednesday as part of the 'Operation Brookweed' day of action in relation to alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
A total of 10 men were arrested on Wednesday. Five of the men were released without charge on Wednesday night. One man remains in garda custody this Thursday morning.
As part of Operation Brookweed, members of the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carried out a number of searches, including in Limerick, on Wednesday morning.
The day of action, focused on the Southern and Dublin Metropolitan Region, and was supported by resources attached to the Limerick and Cork City garda divisions.
