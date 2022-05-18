Community Centre in Limerick village ready to host ‘Da’

DRAMA Productions is delighted to be back in action after the unforgivable Covid pandemic.

They have been rehearsing over the past number of weeks and bring ‘Da’ by Hugh Leonard to the stage from Friday May 20 - Sunday May 22 in the newly renovated Pallasgreen Community Centre.

Performances will be at 8pm on Friday and Saturday with 3pm being Sunday's time.

‘Da’ is considered one of Hugh Leonard’s finest works with plenty laughs throughout. It is a ‘memory play’ where reminiscence gives way to memory and illusion. Charlie has returned home to his father’s funeral.

We see Charlie conversing with Da who he appears to have conjured up in his thoughts along with others from his past, including himself as a teenager. Da’s presence if very much alive, and the problem that now faces Charlie is how to be rid of him.

The cast: Da – Michael Ryan; Charlie – Joseph O Dwyer; Mother – Bernie O Carroll; Young Charlie – William Ryan; Oliver – John McKenna; Mr Drumm – William Ryan (K); Mary Tate – Tamara Harvey; Ms Prynne – Christine O Dwyer.

The play is directed by Ann O’Dwyer.