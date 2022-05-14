Search

14 May 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Ennis Road home needs a little TLC

With a little work Culliney Mhor on the Ennis Road would make a great home in one of Limerick's most desired neighbourhoods

Reporter:

Leader reporter

14 May 2022 12:00 PM

GVM are pleased to announce to the market a truly superb and extended three-bedroom semi-detached home situated in this hugely sought after area, standing on a very prominent site, on the main Ennis Road.

This imposing residence, while in need of modernisation and refurbishment, offers well-proportioned living and bedroom accommodation.

Culliney Mhor is ideally located within walking distance of Limerick City Centre and is in very close proximity to a wide range of amenities including Limerick Lawn Tennis Club, The Jetland Shopping Centre, Thomond Park and a number of primary and secondary schools.

Limerick Property Watch: €3.5m Adare home attracts interest from as far away as Hong Kong and Singapore

It is also located close to the TUS Moylish Campus, TUS Gaelic Grounds and several excellent quality hotels, restaurants, coffee shops and leisure centres. There is easy access to the motorway network and public transport.

The property is on the market at a modest price point and comes with planning permission for a rear and side extension.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Culliney Mhor, Ennis Road
Description: Three bedroom, one bath semi-detached home
Price: €295,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: Tom Crosse on 087 2547717

*SPONSORED CONTENT

