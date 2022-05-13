‘Green’ comedy takes to the stage in Limerick for Ireland's first Climate Arts festival

COMEDIAN Colm O’Regan is bringing his new show to Limerick as part of Ireland's first Climate Arts festival.

Presented by Sunday’s Child Theatre in association with Lime Tree Theatre/Belltable, Future Limerick:Climate Arts Festival will run from May 16 to 21.

The week-long festival will have something for everyone including acclaimed play Afloat, an immersive walking performance of RISING along the River Shannon and The X Collective will host a night of electrifying soul, hip-hop, R&B and jazz in Dolan’s.

Audiences can also look forward to outdoor aerial performances by Fidget Feet in People’s Park, a bilingual spoken word night REIC and a discussion evening with Manchán Magan and activist Saoirse Exton.

For younger audiences, there will be a free family fun day in People's Park and Music Network returns with extravaganza Wires, Strings & Other Things.

The festival will also engage with the wider community through art installations, poetry workshops in schools, a short story competition and a Scratch Night showcasing new writing from Limerick’s theatre talent.

As part of the festival, comedian Colm O’Regan will take to the stage with his show Climate Worrier, a humourous guide on how to not get into a state about the state of the planet and to do something about it instead.

Colm told Limerick Live that he tries to show the humour in our reaction to climate change and how we do things about it.

“It gives the audience a bit of a takeaway on how they can help without preaching to them or anything like that.

“When comedy takes on serious topics, it doesn't in any way make light of it, but it is about looking at humans and their reactions.”

The comedian and author said that people have “no choice” but to take an interest in biodiversity and sustainability.

“The show is kind of the hypocrites guide to saving the planet. How do we help, while we know we are doing the wrong things at times?

“I have always had an interest in it but since I have had children it has become more of a focus for me, I think about the world we are going to leave behind for them.

“Just because you aren't an activist chaining yourself to railings doesn't mean you can't do something to help.

“One person can't do a lot but we should be supporting those people who are trying to do something about it, or at least not make fun of them!”

We are so excited for FUTURE LIMERICK: Climate Arts Festival next week!



Thanks to Martin Shannon for painting these outside Belltable.



16 - 21 May



BOOK EVENTS NOW: https://t.co/jf1KTpDo0H



Supported by @ESBGroup#futurelimerick #supportthearts

Colm O’Regan will perform Climate Worrier at the Lime Tree Theatre on Saturday, May 21.

For the full festival line-up and more information visit limetreetheatre.ie