Limerick Property Watch: Ultimate setting for any growing household

THIS super, spacious property is in excellent condition having been well maintained by the vendor and having just recently been renovated.

The property extends to over 167.40m2/ 1769.43sq.ft. and is situated on a private three-quarters of an acre site. The Property comprises of four double bedrooms, with three of the bedrooms having ensuites off, two reception rooms, large kitchen/diningroom and downstairs guest WC/utility.

There is a large double garage to the side (32.68m2) with kitchenette area and wc; ideal home office/ apartment/studio. To the rear is a recently large paved patio area and private garden.

Built in 2000, Garraun has gas fired underfloor heating on the ground floor with radiators upstairs.

Ideally located Garraun offers an opportunity to establish a superb home in the ultimate family setting and is ideally situated within easy distance to the village of Annacotty, and all amenities, including Castletroy College Secondary School, Monaleen National School, University of Limerick etc.

It’s close to Castletroy Shopping Centre, local shops and award-winning bars and it is also within easy access to all major motorways. Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Lisa Kearney at Rooneys.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Garraun, Lisnagry

Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached home

Price: €375,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: Lisa Kearney on 061 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT