Average rents in Limerick increase again as supply hits new low

Average house prices nationally have risen by €3,500 per month since the end of June
AVERAGE monthly rents in Limerick have risen as supply hits a new low, figures have confirmed.
According to the latest Daft Rental Price Report, which has just been published, the average monthly rent for a property in County Limerick is now €1129, up 96% from its lowest point.
In Limerick city, rents have risen by 15.5% in the last year and the average rent is now €1485 according to the latest report.
Rents in Munster rose 12.6% year-on-year, reflecting very low availability - just 131 homes were available to rent on May 1, down over two thirds year-on-year.
Nationwide rents in the first quarter of 2022 were an average of 11.7% higher than the same period a year earlier.
The price of renting a one bed apartment in Limerick city has risen 16.4% to €988 compared to the same quarter last year.
The rental cost of a two bedroom house has gone up by 14.2% to €1,153 and a three bed house has risen to €1,344 annually.
A four bedroom house will now cost renters €1,654 a month, an increase of 13.8% and a five bed in Limerick city has gone up by 33.4% to €2,095.
Meanwhile the cost of renting a one bed apartment in County Limerick has risen by 10.8% to €743 compared to the same time last year.
A two bed house now costs €855 to rent on a monthly basis, an increase of 10.3%, and the price of a three bed house has risen by 12.9% to €987.
The cost of a four bed house has risen by 10.9% to €1,126 and a five bed house will now cost €1,597 on a monthly basis, a rise of 40.6%.
The average market rent nationwide between January and March was €1,567 per month, up 2.8% on the last three months of 2021 and more than double the low of €765 per month seen in late 2011.
Nationwide, there were just 851 homes available to rent on May 1st, down from over 3,600 a year ago and another new all-time low in a series that extends back over fifteen years to 2006.
Commenting on the Daft report, its author Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin, said: "While strong demand for housing reflects underlying economic health, it becomes a challenge when there is inadequate supply to meet it. In Ireland’s case, the economy has suffered from an under-provision of new rental accommodation for over a decade.
"As a result, market rents have doubled and, as shown in this latest report, rental homes have become unbelievably scarce. New figures confirm that sitting tenants have experienced much smaller increases in rents – both during 2021 and over the last ten years."
Before and after: Below is Patrick Kennedy cycling for the first time five years ago and he is pictured (main picture) running in the Sahara Desert this year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.