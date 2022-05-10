Garda fleet in Limerick surpasses 100 vehicles for first time - TD

FOR THE first time the number of garda vehicles in Limerick has surpassed 100, according to Deputy Richard O’Donoghue.

In response to a question from the County Limerick TD, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee confirmed that there is now a total of 102 vehicles assigned to the Limerick Garda Division, incorporating 75 cars, 18 vans, 5 motorcycles, 1 4x4 and 3 "others".

Ms McEntee said the allocation of garda resources is a matter for the commissioner (Drew Harris), in light of identified operational demands.

"As minister, I have no role in these independent functions. I am assured, however, that garda management keeps the distribution of resources under continual review in the context of crime trends and policing priorities, to ensure their optimum use.

"Budget 2022 provides in excess of an unprecedented €2 billion, of which I am informed that €12m has been allocated for investment in the Garda fleet, which will mean more high visibility policing in our towns and cities," said Ms McEntee.

2022 marks the centenary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána, and this will be marked nationally with a commemorative event at Dublin Castle. Senior members of the force from Limerick will be in attendance, led by Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche.