Limerick man accused of brandishing carving knife during shop incident refused bail

A YOUNG man who is accused of brandishing a ‘12-inch carving knife’ during an incident at a shop in the city centre was refused bail following a garda objection.

The Director of Prosecutions has directed that Dale Brophy, aged 24, of De Vere Court, John Carew Park, Limerick should be prosecuted on indictment and, last week, the book of evidence was formally served on him by gardai.

He faces a number of charges relating to an incident in the city centre in the early hours of October 23, 2021.

It is alleged that following an initial altercation involving two other men, Mr Brophy, left the store and “armed himself” before returning a short time later with the carving knife.

While a man was struck in the face and knocked to the ground, the defendant is not charged with assault.

After confirming there was a formal objection to bail, Inspector Fiona McGrath said: “I would have serious concerns.” She added that the alleged injured party was “very lucky to have escaped without injury”.

Judge Harney was told it will be alleged the defendant made admissions following his arrest and concerns were expressed that he “would commit further offences” if released.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client, who sustained serious burn injuries as a child, has a number of alternative addresses available to him and that he is willing to abide by any conditions imposed by the court.

He asked Judge Harney to note that Mr Brophy had “assisted during the investigation.”

Having considered the garda objection, Judge Harney commented the defendant appeared to have been “caught red-handed” and she commented the charges before the court are very serious.

In the circumstances she said she was refusing bail and remanded the defendant in custody pending his appearance before the circuit court.