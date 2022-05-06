Search

06 May 2022

Limerick man accused of brandishing carving knife during shop incident refused bail

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

Reporter:

David Hurley

06 May 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A YOUNG man who is accused of brandishing a ‘12-inch carving knife’ during an incident at a shop in the city centre was refused bail following a garda objection.

The Director of Prosecutions has directed that Dale Brophy, aged 24, of De Vere Court, John Carew Park, Limerick should be prosecuted on indictment and, last week, the book of evidence was formally served on him by gardai.

He faces a number of charges relating to an incident in the city centre in the early hours of October 23, 2021.

It is alleged that following an initial altercation involving two other men, Mr Brophy, left the store and “armed himself” before returning a short time later with the carving knife.

While a man was struck in the face and knocked to the ground, the defendant is not charged with assault.

Prison sentence for man who crossed Limerick dual carriageway on a bicycle

After confirming there was a formal objection to bail, Inspector Fiona McGrath said: “I would have serious concerns.” She added that the alleged injured party was “very lucky to have escaped without injury”.

Judge Harney was told it will be alleged the defendant made admissions following his arrest and concerns were expressed that he “would commit further offences” if released.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client, who sustained serious burn injuries as a child, has a number of alternative addresses available to him and that he is willing to abide by any conditions imposed by the court.

He asked Judge Harney to note that Mr Brophy had “assisted during the investigation.”

Having considered the garda objection, Judge Harney commented the defendant appeared to have been “caught red-handed” and she commented the charges before the court are very serious.

In the circumstances she said she was refusing bail and remanded the defendant in custody pending his appearance before the circuit court.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media