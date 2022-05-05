Prison sentence for man who crossed Limerick dual carriageway on a bicycle

A YOUNG man who was observed by gardai crossing both lanes of a busy dual carriageway on a bicycle was sentenced to four days’ imprisonment at Limerick District Court.

Ahmed Adudu, aged 23, who is living in direct provision, was prosecuted before Limerick District Court, under the Public Order Act, for failing to gave his name and address to gardai after he was detained for his own safety.

Inspector Fiona McGrath said shortly before 9.30pm on July 9, 2021 gardai observed Mr Adudu “emerging from the grass verge on the N18” and crossing both the inbound and outbound lanes.

Judge Patricia Harney was told traffic was “medium to heavy” at the time and that the defendant did not show any regard for his own safety or the safety of other road users.

Mr Adudu refused to cooperate with gardai on the roadside and only provided his personal details after he was arrested and taken to Henry Street garda station.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client, who is originally from Chad, had not given her any explanation for his actions but she said he had done something similar at another location in the past. “It’s what he does, from time-to-time, he walks out in front of traffic.”

Ms Ryan said she had difficulties getting full instructions from her client but suggested his initial refusal to engage with gardai may be related to the war-torn nature of Chad where engaging with authority is not the norm.

Imposing sentence, Judge Harney said she was “extremely concerned” about Mr Adudu’s behaviour on the night and his subsequent refusal to engage with gardai.

She imposed a four-day prison sentence, which was back-dated to reflect the time he had been on remand in Limerick Prison prior to the court hearing.