Public consultation in Limerick on planned new Shannon Greenway

A PUBLIC consultation on the route options for the proposed Shannon greenway is now open.

The project aims to provide a riverside walk to a number of significant tourist attractions across the region, and will connect Limerick to Tuamgraney and Scarriff in Co Clare.

Some of the attractions being taken in include Killaloe Cathedral, Brian Boru Fort, St Cronan's Church and Visitor Centre Tuamgraney, and the Scarriff Workhouse.

From 5pm until 8pm this evening, the Kilmurry Lodge Hotel will play host to a consultation event whbere more information for landowners, local councillors and TDS and the general public will be provided.

Staff from Waterways Ireland, Limerick City and County Council and Clare County Council will be available to discuss the feasibility and constraints of the project and the proposed routes.

The proposed Shannon Greenway has been identified as a signature project in the Shannon Tourism Masterplan, which is being led by Waterways Ireland and Fáilte Ireland, in conjunction with the 10 local authorities along the Shannon.

Regional Manager for Waterways Ireland, Éanna Rowe said: “The Shannon Greenway route, once selected, will travel to and from the heart of Limerick City, through UL to Lough Derg and the Shannon, connecting nearby villages and towns, such as Clonlara, O’Briensbridge, Killaloe, Ogonnelloe and Tuamgraney. It will create connectivity also between the numerous visitor and heritage attractions in the area and will complement the existing trails, such as Limerick UL cycleway, the Lough Derg Way, East Clare Way and the internationally accredited Lough Derg Blueway.”

Director of service with Limerick City and County Council, Brian Kennedy added: “The proposed Shannon Greenway complements the ambition set out in the draft Limerick Development Plan, the Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy, and our new Green and Blueway strategy, which is being prepared. We have already seen the impact that the Limerick Greenway has made in West Limerick since it opened last year, with tourist numbers up, and this new Shannon Greenway will connect Limerick City, which is a Gateway City for the Wild Atlantic Way, into the heart of Ireland’s Hidden Heartland, positioning Limerick as the ideal location for tourists.”

Further information on the project and the public consultation can be found on www.shannongreenway.org, including a brochure, maps, and a feedback form. Those wishing to make a submission can also write to or email the project team, details of which can also be found on the website.