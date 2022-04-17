Limerick Property Watch: Why not entertain a move to Ashbrook?

SHERRY FitzGerald are pleased to introduce No 42 Ashbrook Crescent to the market.

Ideally positioned on a corner site of a quiet residential cul-de-sac in a mature estate, this superb four-bedroomed home is finished to a high standard having been modernised and extended by the current owner.

No 42 Ashbrook Crescent boasts a wide variety of local amenities at its doorstep, such as The Jetland Shopping Centre, Limerick Lawn Tennis Club, highly regarded primary and secondary schools.

An entrance porch opens into a bright entrance hallway and there is a spacious living room located at the front of the property which features a gas fire-place.

A spacious kitchen/dining is located at the rear of the property, the kitchen renovated in 2008 comes fitted with built in double oven, dishwasher, gas hob, microwave, granite worktop and splash.

The property also features a sunroom which was extended to the rear of the property in 2008 and offers a brilliant space for entertaining.

There is a bespoke bar built into the sunroom and a bespoke outdoor hot tub in the rear garden, a perfect way to spend a summer's evening!

AT A GLANCE

Location: 42 Ashbrook Crescent, Ennis Road

Description: Four bedroom, three bath semi-detached

Price: €390,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: Sean McGee on (061) 418000

