17 Apr 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Why not entertain a move to Ashbrook?

Perfect for entertaining: Ashbrook features a bespoke bar built into the sunroom and an outdoor hot tub in the rear garden

Reporter:

Leader reporter

17 Apr 2022 4:00 PM

SHERRY FitzGerald are pleased to introduce No 42 Ashbrook Crescent to the market.

Ideally positioned on a corner site of a quiet residential cul-de-sac in a mature estate, this superb four-bedroomed home is finished to a high standard having been modernised and extended by the current owner.

No 42 Ashbrook Crescent boasts a wide variety of local amenities at its doorstep, such as The Jetland Shopping Centre, Limerick Lawn Tennis Club, highly regarded primary and secondary schools.

An entrance porch opens into a bright entrance hallway and there is a spacious living room located at the front of the property which features a gas fire-place.

A spacious kitchen/dining is located at the rear of the property, the kitchen renovated in 2008 comes fitted with built in double oven, dishwasher, gas hob, microwave, granite worktop and splash.

The property also features a sunroom which was extended to the rear of the property in 2008 and offers a brilliant space for entertaining.

There is a bespoke bar built into the sunroom and a bespoke outdoor hot tub in the rear garden, a perfect way to spend a summer's evening!

AT A GLANCE

Location: 42 Ashbrook Crescent, Ennis Road
Description: Four bedroom, three bath semi-detached
Price: €390,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Sean McGee on (061) 418000

*SPONSORED CONTENT

