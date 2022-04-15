Over 21,000 volunteers to take part in Team Limerick Clean-Up

A RECORD number of volunteers have signed up for this year's Team Limerick Clean-Up which takes place this Good Friday.

Over 21,000 people across the city and county have registered for the event which will officially kick-off at the soon-to be-opened International Rugby Experience in the heart of the city.

Since the launch at Kilmallock in January of this year, support and enthusiasm for the JP McManus-backed venture has been incredible with volunteer groups from all sections of the community and all areas of the city and county signing up in record numbers.

Sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund, TLC has seen over 400 tonnes of litter gathered from the streets by volunteers and event partner Mr. Binman since its inception in 2015 – equating to over 14,500 household wheelie bins.

Project Leader Paul Foley expressed his gratitude to all the volunteers: “A huge thank you to all who have registered from every part of Limerick.

“These are extraordinary participation numbers and reflect real and genuine pride in our city and county.

”

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler has wished the thousands of people who have volunteered for this year’s clean-up the very best of luck.

“I would like to wish the record number of volunteers who have signed up for Team Limerick Clean Up 7 the very best of luck. You are the heartbeat of your communities and your communities are only going to get stronger as a result. More than 21,000 volunteers across the city and county of Limerick have signed up for this year’s event and it is a credit to you all as you are willing to give up your Good Friday morning to clean up your areas. You are showing true Limerick spirit."

Mayor Butler has thanked the organisers of TLC7 as well as the JP McManus Benevolent Fund, Paul O’Connell, the local authority and Mr Binman.

Team Limerick Clean-Up is supported by the Limerick Leader, Live 95, Limerick Post, I Love Limerick and ELive.