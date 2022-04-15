Search

15 Apr 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Escape to the country

Killonan House is a great opportunity to establish a superb home in the ultimate family setting

Reporter:

Leader reporter

15 Apr 2022 10:00 PM

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to introduce this substantial, elegant three-storey stunning property.

Rarely does a property of this calibre and location come on the market.

Killonan House is an outstanding property beautifully set on large private 2.619 acres of landscaped mature gardens and grounds offering privacy and tranquillity and oozes elegance and style with well-proportioned and appointed rooms.

Accommodation comprises of three reception rooms (ground floor), kitchen/dining/living room, utility, shower room; five bedrooms, two en suites, main bathroom, laundry room (all first floor) and a large games room/study/bedroom on the second floor.

There are landscaped gardens, sunken hot tub on large patio, garages, stables.

This magnificent property offers well proportioned, bright and spacious living and bedroom accommodation, presented in "turn key" condition with very high quality finishes throughout every room.

Killonan House truly is a “super luxury home” situated in the ideal location and offering aspiring purchasers a tremendous opportunity to acquire a home of distinction and class.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Killonan House, Killonan, Ballysimon
Description: Five bedroom, four bath detached home
Price: Price on Application
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney on (061) 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT

