Well-known sports chain to open branch in Limerick

WELL-KNOWN sports retailer Decathlon is to open its first Irish store outside of Dublin in Limerick's Parkway Retail Park.

In a move which will create 60 new jobs, the firm is set to open its doors in the spring of next year at the Dublin Road park, after it signed a 25-year lease with Sigma Retail Partners.

Decathlon will replace Homebase in the retail park, the DIY store closing with the loss of 30 jobs.

However, it's understood these staff will be offered opportunities within Decathlon should they wish.

The shop in Limerick will have 5,000 square metres of retail space as well as 1,500 square metres of zones.

These will include a football pitch, basketball court, indoor gym, cycling track and climbing wall, for free use by Decathlon members.

"The store will be located in a strategic commercial area with easy access from Limerick city centre, the University of Limerick and the wider residential area," said Bastien Grandgeorge, the chief executive of Decathlon in Ireland.

Recruitment for the new outlet will begin in January with the roles spread across store management, operations and ecommerce which it is expected to make up 35% of sales.

The family owned company is pledging that because of the significance of online sales, the shop will be set up so that best selling products will be delivered within 48 hours and available for click and collect within one hour.

Locals will also be given the opportunity to name the store and have a say in what products it carries.

Delighted to announce after a delay that @DecathlonIE are to open a new store in #Limerick creating around 60 jobs, the 1st outside Dublin.



Sadly, Homebase will close with a loss of around 30 jobs but staff will be offered opportunities by Decathlon.

https://t.co/54isV9jjHV — Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick (@DanielButlerFG) April 14, 2022

The company has said it continues to look for suitable retail space to allow it expand into other Irish cities, including Cork, Galway Waterford and elsewhere in Dublin.

The retailer has enjoyed significant success since it opened its first Irish bricks and mortar operation in Dublin with the Ballymun store.

The Limerick Leader has contacted Homebase for comment.

Last September, staff there were left concerned following the erection of a planning notice on the shop - without the knowledge of management.

The planning application sought a change of use of the premises from a warehouse store to one allowing the sale of sporting and leisure goods.

It was confirmed a third-party had approached Sigma Properties - now revealed to be Decathlon.