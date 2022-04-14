Search

14 Apr 2022

Well-known sports chain to open branch in Limerick

Well-known sports chain to open branch in Limerick

A render of how the new Decathlon store at the Homebase outlet in the Parkway Retail Park will appear

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

14 Apr 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

WELL-KNOWN sports retailer Decathlon is to open its first Irish store outside of Dublin in Limerick's Parkway Retail Park.

In a move which will create 60 new jobs, the firm is set to open its doors in the spring of next year at the Dublin Road park, after it signed a 25-year lease with Sigma Retail Partners.

Decathlon will replace Homebase in the retail park, the DIY store closing with the loss of 30 jobs.

However, it's understood these staff will be offered opportunities within Decathlon should they wish.

The shop in Limerick will have 5,000 square metres of retail space as well as 1,500 square metres of zones.

These will include a football pitch, basketball court, indoor gym, cycling track and climbing wall, for free use by Decathlon members.

 "The store will be located in a strategic commercial area with easy access from Limerick city centre, the University of Limerick and the wider residential area," said Bastien Grandgeorge, the chief executive of Decathlon in Ireland.

Recruitment for the new outlet will begin in January with the roles spread across store management, operations and ecommerce which it is expected to make up 35% of sales.

The family owned company is pledging that because of the significance of online sales, the shop will be set up so that best selling products will be delivered within 48 hours and available for click and collect within one hour.

Locals will also be given the opportunity to name the store and have a say in what products it carries.

The company has said it continues to look for suitable retail space to allow it expand into other Irish cities, including Cork, Galway Waterford and elsewhere in Dublin.

The retailer has enjoyed significant success since it opened its first Irish bricks and mortar operation in Dublin with the Ballymun store.

Limerick college celebrates Tree Week by planting 100 native trees

The Limerick Leader has contacted Homebase for comment.

Last September, staff there were left concerned following the erection of a planning notice on the shop - without the knowledge of management.

The planning application sought a change of use of the premises from a warehouse store to one allowing the sale of sporting and leisure goods.

It was confirmed a third-party had approached Sigma Properties - now revealed to be Decathlon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media