Search

08 Apr 2022

Judge tells man who had child pornography at his Limerick home ‘it’s not a victimless crime’

Judge tells man who had child pornography at Limerick home ‘it’s not a victimless crime’

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

Reporter:

David Hurley & Frances Watkins

08 Apr 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A MAN who has admitted possession of child pornography (legal term) at his County Limerick home, will be sentenced next month.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Mariusz Karasiewicz, aged 36, who has an address at Templegreen, Newcastle West pleaded guilty to a single charge relating to an offence which occurred more than five years ago.

The charge, before the court, has been brought under the provisions of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998 and relates to the discovery of four images on an electronic device in the defendant’s home on October 10, 2016.

No evidence was given during the procedural hearing.

After his client formally pleaded guilty, barrister Kenneth Kerins said his client has an unblemished record and that the incident was a “minor aberration”.

Mr Kerins, who was instructed by solicitor Michael O’Donnell, asked the court to note the case relates to a small number of images which, he submitted, were on the lower end of the scale.

Lily Buckley BL, prosecuting, accepted this and she confirmed the Director of Public Prosecutions had originally consented to the matter being dealt with in the district court.

However, she said, the presiding judge had refused jurisdiction which is why it is now before the circuit court where harsher penalties can be imposed.

Pubs in Limerick town targeted by burglars on same night

Having noted Mr Karasiewicz’s cooperation and guilty plea, Judge Patrick Meghen granted an application to extend legal aid to facilitate the preparation of a psychological report which, Mr Kerins said, would be of assistance to the court.

The judge refused a defence application to impose reporting restrictions after Ms Buckley confirmed that no victim had been named or identified in the images.

“It’s not a victimless crime,” he commented.

As a consequence of his guilty plea Mr Karasiewicz’s name has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register, with the duration to be confirmed following the sentencing hearing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media