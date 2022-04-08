Government urged to change its approach to LNG proposal for Shannon Estuary

COUNCILLORS have urged government to change national policy to back a natural gas terminal in North Kerry amid fears of an over-reliance on Russian energy.

The €650m project would see a 600 megawatt gas-fired electricity generator, a liquid natural gas (LNG) terminal and batteries to store up to 120 megawatts of power along the Shannon Estuary. It would then import cooled natural gas, which would then be heated to be supplied to the power plant and national supply network.

The scheme – in the pipeline since 2006 – is hugely controversial, with many suggesting it would rely on fracked gas from America. An Bord Pleanala is to decide on a fresh application from the current promoters, New Fortress by the autumn.

As part of the Green Party’s deal to enter coalition, the Shannon LNG project is deemed against government policy.

But there is deep unease locally at blocking a project of this nature, given the potential of 500 construction jobs, and 50 permanent roles, alongside the feeling Ireland needs to diversify its energy supply.

This was laid bare at the local authority meeting, where 28 councillors backed a recommendation urging government to change course.

“We are way beyond fracked gas. We are talking about storing energy for this country for the next 10, 15, 20 years. This LNG plant in Ballylongford is a must. It's time this country woke up to where we are at the moment,” said Glin councillor John Sheahan.

Abbeyfeale’s Liam Galvin added: “The world has changed over the last five weeks. Shannon LNG, and let's be very clear, will be more important to this country, or as important as the first day when the ESB was switched on inside in our houses. It's important not just to Ballylongford, but the region of North Kerry, West Limerick, and further and further afield.”

Independent Jerome Scanlan said: “If we cannot become self-sufficient in energy, we are at nothing. We cannot be dependent on communism. We cannot be depending on [Russian president] Mr Putin to supply us with gas, coal and even wheat.”

But the Green Party councillor Sean Hartigan hit back, saying it’s “horrifying” the recommendation on the government to back LNG came from a climate action, biodiversity and environment strategic policy committee.

“People seem to be using the suffering of the Ukrainian people and the fuel supply concerns due to the war to try and force through policy that would have severe implications for climate change. This is deeply cynical. The rush to use fossil fuels because of the war in Ukraine is madness and threatens global climate targets,” he said.

While broad Fianna Fail and Fine Gael support saw the recommendation pass by a majority, there was opposition from Labour, Sinn Fein and the Green party.

Significantly too, a number of Fine Gael councillors abstained.