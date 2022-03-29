Second Pride rainbow crossing unveiled in Limerick

A SECOND Pride Rainbow crossing has been unveiled in Limerick .

The new crossing on the Dooradoyle Road, next to the Ballykeefe Roundabout, stretches across both the outbound and inbound lanes.

The new crossing comes just six weeks after the first crossing was unveiled on Bridge Street in the city centre by Limerick City and County Council’s Active Travel team.

Given its prominent position next to the Crescent Shopping Centre, the new crossing will be seen by thousands of people every day.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: "I was heartened to see the positive feedback to our first Pride Rainbow crossing on Bridge Street next to Merchant’s Quay.

"A number of people asked at the time why we were doing it. For me, this is about celebrating Limerick’s diversity and it sends a message to our LGBTQ+ community that Limerick is an inclusive place to live and work."

Lisa Daly, Chairperson of Limerick Pride said: "We are really excited to have worked with Limerick City and County Council behind the scenes on providing not one, but now two historic moments with the first rainbow crossing in Limerick near Merchant’s Quay where our pride parade gathers, and now another has been added.

"This is a great moment for our community and county with Limerick showing equality for all, which I am personally proud to see happening and hope it brings as much joy to others.

"We are very excited to have a physical Parade this year and welcome everyone in Limerick to come out and fly their colours in support of Pride in Limerick from 4-10 July with our parade taking place Saturday 09 July."